NORTH PORT — Just over a month after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas, Toledo Blade Elementary School continues to collect school supplies for Bahamian students who have been left homeless.
All donations will be sent to the Rotary Club in the Bahamas. Supplies, like books and flash cards, will help provide academic support to elementary students living in shelters.
The supply drive will remain open until Friday. Those who wish to donate can drop off items at the school's front office.
The elementary school is collecting certain supplies, including books, crayons, coloring books and scissors. Other sought-after items include paper, pencils, glue, construction paper and flash cards.
For more information, contact the school's front office at 941-426-6100.
