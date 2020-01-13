CoolToday Park

Off The Wagon’s 3 Bridges Brewing craft beers are making an appearance at more area venues, including the West Villages’ CoolToday Park Atlanta Braves spring training home.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

WEST VILLAGES — Needing a location to watch the Tigers compete with the Tigers?

Why not try the home of the Braves.

The Tomahawk Tiki Bar at Cool Today Park in West Villages is staying open late tonight for the 2020 NCAA Division I National Football Championship game, featuring LSU and Clemson.

The facility is going to feature the game on the bar’s seven big-screen televisions while it stays open.

The bar at the stadium, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway, will offer food and drink specials during the night and game.

The event is free to the public and starts at 8 p.m.

