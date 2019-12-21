npartopen092416a_C

The North Port Art Center Gift Shop will be open today, selling unique items.

There are only four days left to shop for the Christmas holiday.

Still puzzled by what unique gift to buy for that special friend or family member?

We went on the hunt to find unique, locally made products. Here’s our Top 5 list of Best Locally Made Gifts. Most shops carry a mix of local and non-local products, so ask to make sure if it’s locally made.

In no particular order, here they are:

1 Artwork

Art is always a great gift. The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, has a neat little gift shop that offers unique finds. You’d better hurry, though. The art center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 today (Saturday) and then it will be closed for the holiday. Call 941-423-6460.

Internationally acclaimed black-and-white photographer Clyde Butcher has the Venice Gallery & Studio on Warfield Avenue in Venice. It’s open Tuesday-Friday normally, but they’ll be open this Monday from 9 a.m. to noon. Artwork can be expensive, but there’s always the more affordable Butcher Tervis Tumbler featuring his famous orchid portrait or calendars.

2 Artisan food

North Port’s farmers market, set up weekly in the parking lot of CoolToday Park in West Villages, has lots of artisan-created foods, preserves, baked goods, locally produced honey, plus many non-food items like unique clothing and jewelry. It normally operates Wednesday mornings, but because of the holiday, it will be open Tuesday, Christmas Eve, from 8 a.m. to noon, for some nice last-minute items.

3 Tumblers

You can’t much more local than Tervis Tumblers, produced right here in Sarasota County. Many local shops carry their products. They’re affordable and have more than 1,000 products with a variety of themes. They kept the old production facility open as a retail outlet at 928 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey.

4 Concert tickets

A great gift is concert tickets. The North Port Concert Band has some shows coming up at the North Port Performing Arts Center. Check out www.northportconcertband.org or call 941-426-8479 or 866-406-7722 for tickets. The North Port Symphony has three more concerts in its concert series. Email MichaelAlegria@NorthPortSymphony.com for more infomation.

5 Food for thought

North Port has a plethora of outstanding local and chain dining establishments. Most of them offer gift cards.

