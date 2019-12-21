There are only four days left to shop for the Christmas holiday.
Still puzzled by what unique gift to buy for that special friend or family member?
We went on the hunt to find unique, locally made products. Here’s our Top 5 list of Best Locally Made Gifts. Most shops carry a mix of local and non-local products, so ask to make sure if it’s locally made.
In no particular order, here they are:
1 Artwork
Art is always a great gift. The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, has a neat little gift shop that offers unique finds. You’d better hurry, though. The art center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 today (Saturday) and then it will be closed for the holiday. Call 941-423-6460.
Internationally acclaimed black-and-white photographer Clyde Butcher has the Venice Gallery & Studio on Warfield Avenue in Venice. It’s open Tuesday-Friday normally, but they’ll be open this Monday from 9 a.m. to noon. Artwork can be expensive, but there’s always the more affordable Butcher Tervis Tumbler featuring his famous orchid portrait or calendars.
2 Artisan food
North Port’s farmers market, set up weekly in the parking lot of CoolToday Park in West Villages, has lots of artisan-created foods, preserves, baked goods, locally produced honey, plus many non-food items like unique clothing and jewelry. It normally operates Wednesday mornings, but because of the holiday, it will be open Tuesday, Christmas Eve, from 8 a.m. to noon, for some nice last-minute items.
3 Tumblers
You can’t much more local than Tervis Tumblers, produced right here in Sarasota County. Many local shops carry their products. They’re affordable and have more than 1,000 products with a variety of themes. They kept the old production facility open as a retail outlet at 928 S. Tamiami Trail, Osprey.
4 Concert tickets
A great gift is concert tickets. The North Port Concert Band has some shows coming up at the North Port Performing Arts Center. Check out www.northportconcertband.org or call 941-426-8479 or 866-406-7722 for tickets. The North Port Symphony has three more concerts in its concert series. Email MichaelAlegria@NorthPortSymphony.com for more infomation.
5 Food for thought
North Port has a plethora of outstanding local and chain dining establishments. Most of them offer gift cards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.