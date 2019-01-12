VENICE — A little more than 14 years after assuming the position, Sarasota County Attorney Steve DeMarsh plans to sail away from county government.
Although not officially announced, DeMarsh, 63, will retire March 29, setting the stage for county commissioners to choose a new attorney to advise them.
Commissioners will begin planning how to proceed this Tuesday when Commission Chairman Charles Hines introduces the topic of the upcoming vacancy during their regular commission meeting in Venice.
“It’s been an honor to serve the public for nearly 27 years as county attorney. I leave with great optimism for the future of Sarasota County, which continues to be one of the premiere communities in the country,” DeMarsh said.
“I’m privileged to have worked alongside many exceptional attorneys throughout my tenure, all of them dedicated to the community they serve,” he added. “Their continued support and professionalism are devoted to improving the quality of life for the citizens of Sarasota County. Together we worked to provide sound legal guidance to the county commission and county administration. I’m proud, and humbled, by what we’ve accomplished.”
DeMarsh added that he planned to become involved with one or two nonprofit organizations upon his retirement.
“Steve has been a stable rock and counsel for the county,” former Commissioner Christine Robinson wrote in an email. “His legal talents are superior and he has incredible integrity. He will be a loss for the county.”
Robinson went on to add that, “He understood his role in county government and never overstepped his bounds into the politics of the commission. He helped with numerous administrator transitions and has earned the trust and respect of county commissioners and employees.”
DeMarsh was named as county attorney in 2004 by commissioners following the resignation of then County Attorney Jorge Fernandez who left to assume a similar position with the city of Miami where he had family.
Commissioners chose to promote from within at the time, rather than conducting a nationwide search for a new county attorney, selecting DeMarsh over fellow attorney William Rossi who had also expressed interest in the position and was championed by then Commissioner David Mills.
DeMarsh and Rossi were both deputy county attorneys under Fernandez, along with Kathleen Schneider, who has since retired. Rossi later left the county, joining Fernandez in Miami.
DeMarsh earned his law degree from The Ohio State University in 1981, and immediately came to Florida, accepting a position with the Dickinson Gibbons Law Firm. He became a founding member of the Hall, Anderson and DeMarsh law firm in 1986 and represented the city of Venice in land use and real property matters. He left that firm in 1992 to join the office of the county attorney.
According to Martindale-Hubbard, the premier rating service for attorneys, DeMarsh currently has a 4.9 peer review rating on a scale of 1 to 5, with one reviewer writing that he is “an excellent person and attorney.”
As county attorney, DeMarsh oversees a staff of three deputy county attorneys and eight assistant county attorneys. During his latest evaluation by county commissioners last October, they gave him glowing reviews for his work over the proceeding year, and gave him an increase in salary to $238,000.
That work included changes to the zoning code regulating medical marijuana, negotiations with the Atlanta Braves, and defending the county’s vacation of a portion of Beach Road on Siesta Key.
Over the last several years, during the discussion of his evaluation, commissioners have also mentioned succession planning with DeMarsh, in recognition, perhaps, that his tenure would come to an end at some point.
While that plan has not been disclosed publicly, Tuesday’s discussion by commissioners will shed light on what direction they want to go in choosing DeMarsh’s successor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.