NORTH PORT — For some, the North Port’s record pace of construction is good — for the economy and for those new residents pouring into Florida.
But it can be bad for wildlife, some advocates argue, as gopher tortoises and Florida scrub jays get displaced as land is plowed over, which in North Port is mostly pine and underbrush.
Basically, it is swapping one living thing’s home for another’s.
North Port, by year’s end, will have issued some 15,500 building permits. Single-family housing will account for some 2,300 of those permits, or about 190 each month. Commercial projects, water heaters, sheds, air conditioners and fencing also require a permit.
But is North Port doing its part to protect wildlife while supporting builders that have certain land rights?
Not in every instance, said Lorraine Wuolo, a North Port homeowner insisting that builders on her street aren’t necessarily following Florida’s rules in relocating gopher tortoises, a threatened species.
Near her home on Opa Locka Lane, Wuolo insisted, surveyors for the builder misidentified a tortoise burrow as an armadillo’s, she said.
That would save the builder thousands of dollars in relocation fees, for instance.
Searching state wildlife and the city’s database, there was no record of the discrepancy when she presented burrow photos and other evidence contradicting the surveyor’s findings, she said.
“Please let me know why we should have confidence in North Port’s permitting process when this one slipped through the cracks so easily,” Wuolo wrote in email to a city official on Dec. 16. “Had I not brought attention to this issue, land clearing would have proceeded on property with an active burrow. How many others?”
While there is no evidence of widespread disregard for the rules, builders will ignore some of them.
North Port Code Enforcement Hearing Officer James E. Toale fined a Florida builder $4,000 in May for clearing North Port residential properties of trees, shrubs — possibly tortoise burrows and animal habitat — without every required permit.
According to North Port code officers, D.R. Horton stripped or partly cleared land without sign-off by the city’s arborist, a final step in the permit process.
Horton’s operations manager, Rob Gislason, defended the work. It is standard to clear vegetation for well drilling, he said, which then conveys the property to Horton. House construction starts when all permits are cleared, he added.
“We thought our process, over 150 times in North Port, was acceptable,” he said in explaining the situation to Toale. “We’re here to listen and understand.”
No one accused Horton of deliberately destroying creature habitat, but clearing a vacant parcel shrouded in ground cover and trees without finishing the permit process would likely have collateral damage.
Horton was fined several times without first receiving city permits.
The problem, wildlife advocates argue, is twofold: as Florida continues to fill with new residents — reportedly 1,000 each day, the state has relaxed its rules to favor builders.
And the state is running out of space to relocate wildlife, often a condition in the process.
A 2020 report by the American Farmland Trust, for instance, named Florida as a Top 12 in the nation in the loss of farmland to “poorly planned real estate development,” or nearly 300,000 acres of lost agricultural space from 2001 to 2016, according to that document funded by the state’s citrus industry.
And the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Nov. 18 waived what were tougher rules for moving gopher tortoises out of the way of new development.
One of those FWC rules was moving a tortoise no more than 100 miles away from its home, which is now changed. That’s partly because relocation space is harder to find, and because builders pay up to $6,000 to move a tortoise.
That process can delay construction by months, and time is money, wildlife advocates argue as the reasons for some builders ignoring the process.
Becca Cozad, co-chair of the Gopher Tortoise Council, an advocacy group, fired off a response to FWC’s Executive Order 21-27 in November, in part arguing that “tortoises living on proposed development sites are sometimes relocated to another area; however, careful consideration needs to be made as this can result in the spread of disease and may disrupt resident tortoise populations.”
It noted these tortoises rarely stay at the new site with numerous killed crossing roads trying to get back to their original locations.
“However, techniques are available to reduce mortality of tortoises as a result of relocation efforts,” it said. “In Florida, temporary enclosures are required to increase the site fidelity of relocated tortoises.”
And it’s temporary parcel enclosures and final clearing inspections at the heart of what Wuolo and others insist will save tortoises from smothering deaths.
The process works like this: A builder files construction plans. The parcel will have been surveyed for things such as burrows or declarations of Florida scrub jay habitat. The city sends its arborist to certify the site plans.
A confirmed tortoise burrow means the builder complies with state rules — relocation plans must be completed before construction meetings or before applying for land-clearing permits.
Parcels with fewer than 10 confirmed tortoises would have the creatures moved to a place within the parcel, or to a state authorized site, one of any number around Florida.
The challenge is that many state sites are at or near capacity, which drives costs and sometimes prompts less scrupulous developers to outright cheat, advocates insist, either misidentifying burrows, failing to fully screen parcels with silt fencing, or worse.
Wuolo argues final land-clearing approvals should include city workers going over the property with a last-minute magnifying glass, for instance.
“There’s a gap, a hole in the process,” she said. “Why isn’t there another step?”
North Port Commissioner Alice White agreed.
“I understand people’s frustration,” she said. “The burden (is) placed on the complainant. That’s not right.”
One answer in saving tortoises is temporary fencing at construction sites. If silt pens are used to confine tortoises, shade, water, and forage must be available therein, and confinement must not exceed 10 days and comply with all other requirements of the permitting guidelines, according to the state.
Multiple pens are needed to accommodate more than five tortoises, and each pen must not be smaller than 100 square feet. The key is blocking construction entrances with hay bales or gates to keep tortoises from busting through to get home. That rule is infrequently followed, however.
Edie Driest is the co-founder of North Port Friends for Wildlife. That group this year had a contest for city kids to identify tortoise burrows. North Port records such things, the burrows left unmarked on a tracking map to protect the tortoises, she said.
Three teens in that survey pinpointed 116 separate burrows within their neighborhoods. Each won $50.
Driest recently wrote North Port leaders.
“I ask you Commissioners, to please help find a way to get the builders to follow proper protocol,” she stated. “Does this need to be addressed during a commission meeting? Or can it just be a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set forth by the building department? How will we know the builders are complying?”
