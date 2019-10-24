The 10th Annual Tour de North Port was another hit Oct. 20. Participants were divided by the length of their routes, 15, 35 or 65 miles, and everyone started and finished at Imagine School. There were also three rest stops fully-stocked with drinks and treats. The event is a fundraiser sponsored by People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group. For more information, visit peoplefortrees.com.
SUN PHOTOS BY MONICA AMAYA
