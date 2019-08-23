By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — The Tour de North Port bicycle event, which has gained a bit of notoriety over its 10 years, is coming back to the city on Oct. 20.
Organizers are seeking sponsors and volunteers for the event, which features 15, 35 and 65-mile routes.
Unlike its namesake in France, the North Port event is not a race.
An expected 400 cyclists from throughout the nation are expected to be on hand. The event begins at the Imagine School off of Toledo Blade Boulevard. Breakfast, lunch, snacks and desserts will be provided for the participants.
The ride features the pine flat woods of Florida and parks that border the Myakkahatchee Creek.
The event benefits the nonprofit People for Trees local group.
In 2018, nearly 400 riders took part in the variety of the available rides.
For membership levels and opportunities, contact Alice White at 941-468-2486.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.