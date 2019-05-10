VENICE - After almost 10 years been eliminated as a sport for local middle schools, golf made its comeback.

Students from Heron Creek and Woodland participated in the spring sport, that ended with a tournament played at Capri Isles on Tuesday.

Team results:

Sarasota 163

Pine View 171

Venice 181

Laurel 194

Woodland 197

Heron Creek 206

Brookside 213

