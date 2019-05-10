VENICE - After almost 10 years been eliminated as a sport for local middle schools, golf made its comeback.
Students from Heron Creek and Woodland participated in the spring sport, that ended with a tournament played at Capri Isles on Tuesday.
Team results:
Sarasota 163
Pine View 171
Venice 181
Laurel 194
Woodland 197
Heron Creek 206
Brookside 213
