NORTH PORT — As the holidays are approaching Toys for Tots is starting to place boxes in town.
While boxes are placed and filled, Walter Alexander co-coordinator for Sarasota County Toys for Tots and part of Marine Corps Detachment 948, is still looking for a place to sort toys.
“We’re still looking, and have spoken to the commission as well,” Alexander said.
He explained that last year Coldwell Banker Realty provided a building, where volunteers could accept, sort and hand out toys to families. The volunteers use the space to sort the toys by ages, and group items for families.
The families who sign up for the program can then take the toys home and wrap their presents on Christmas.
“(We need) 5,000 square feet or better,” Alexander said.
Last year North Port Toys for Tots got 300 requests from families in the area. It was the first time North Port families could pick up their toys close to home. Previously they had to travel to Venice.
Alexander is OK with any location in the city, but something that is accessible by bus is best for families.
While he is trying to find a location and additional volunteers, he says registration for families will open soon.
“Registration hasn’t open yet, but it’s coming about (October) 15th,” Alexander said.
He said he was going up to Sarasota on Monday to start sorting out registration. Like last year, families who need assistance will need to go through social services to sign up.
For now his focus is getting volunteers and a space to start the work.
Boxes for Toys for Tots can be found in businesses across the city. Publix stores and other retail outlets will have boxes. Those looking to donate toys can drop off brand-new unwrapped toys once those locations are set up.
Toys are accepted from infants to children who are 14 years old. Monetary donations are also accepted for the group to purchase toys.
Those who want to help can reach out Walter Alexander at 941-661-6050 or send him an email at wadawalter2@aol.com.
