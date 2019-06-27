By TOM HARMENING
Staff Writer
NORTH PORT — The track has been cleared for a hospital to be built in North Port.
On Tuesday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 21, which wipes out the requirement for the city to seek a certificate of need before building such a facility.
The bill becomes effective Monday, July 1.
But who will come forward and build such a facility?
Sarasota Memorial Hospital already has a emergency room facility along Toledo Blade Drive, near Bobcat Trail.
It also has a large tract of land along Sumter Avenue, north of Interstate 75. So will it be Sarasota Memorial?
“We just don’t know,” North Port Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said Thursday. “We don’t have a clue as to Sarasota Memorial’s plans because they refuse to come and meet with us. So officially, put me down as not knowing.”
Speaking to area business leaders at a North Port Area Chamber of Commerce function Thursday morning, state Rep. James Buchanan said he’s pleased by the new law and how it might directly impact North Port.
“We have opened a free market in health care,” he said.
At the meeting — held in Sarasota Memorial Hospital Emergency Room conference room — a lot of potential hospitals that may eye North Port were mentioned.
Fawcett Memorial, now in Port Charlotte, Doctor’s Hospital, now in Sarasota and even Cleveland Clinic in Fort Lauderdale were among names bandied around.
No one knows yet which, if any, hospital might explore a possible North Port facility.
What is known is that North Port is one of the largest cities in Florida without a hospital.
Bill Gunnin, executive director of the North Port Chamber, said his money is on Sarasota Memorial.
“I have heard that they are going to do something,” he said. “That’s the latest I’ve heard.”
City Commissioner Jill Luke said she believes Sarasota Memorial has walked away.
“As far as I am concerned, they have told us no,” she said. “So I believe we are free to go our own way.”
Sam George, chairman of the North Port Community Health Action Team, said he believes that North Port will get the “hospital we deserve.”
“We are not going to take just anyone,” George said.
The Community Health Action Team has been advocating for a local hospital for years.
“When I heard the bill was signed, I thought of Dr. Martin Luther King,” George said. “’Free at last, free at last.’”
George said he is looking forward to talking with those institutions that come forward.
“We’re not turning away anyone,” he said. “We’ll listen. It’s wide open.”
North Port’s vice mayor had similar thoughts.
“Hey, the door is open,” McDowell said. “Wide, wide open.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.