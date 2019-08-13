VENICE - A few North Port residents have opened up a new store in Venice appealing to those seeking traditional Polish items.
Former Polish and Chicago residents will find the new Chicago-style European Market an asset.
It is the Traditional European Deli, 525 East Venice Avenue, in Venice.
Almost everything is Polish, said owner Mark Pilny, who operates the deli with his brother, Christopher Pilny, who works as the manager.
Everything in the store is brought from Chicago where his uncle has two businesses slaughtering about 800 calves a day. Those supplies are transported daily through O’Hare airport to deli’s worldwide.
A few German items among the Polish food provide customers with four different deli sausages, multiple bacons, hams, cheeses, German and Polish style liverwurst, pierogi, liver and blood sausage, pickles to sauerkraut, bottled herring, chocolate cakes, jams and everything for baking.
Combined with the fresh deli meats are turkey breasts, meatloaf, pastries, bread, cheeses, teas and coffees all ground, orange soda, vitamin juices and more.
“When we opened on our first day everyone told us they loved our display,” he said. “We only do deli, just carry out, as we are starting small, but want to grow something bigger.”
The family grew up on the south side of Chicago, his father having come from Poland in 1956. They attended a Catholic school and college for business and accounting. Mark Pilny started in the cosmetic business and then did residential construction for six years.
He worked at O’Hare Airport as a ramp agent for a few months until joining a window manufacturer for 20 years.
Having been visiting this area since 1983, the Pilnys moved to North Port this year. Looking around the area, he decided there were more opportunities to have the business in Venice with the major growth in the area.
The Traditional European Deli is family managed and operated with his parents and three brothers and all inventory comes from Chicago and Poland. It is open Mondays to Fridays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 941-218-4914.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.