NORTH PORT — A late-night drive through North Port on Thursday did not end well for a Holiday, Florida, man.
An off-duty North Port policeman was driving north on Interstate 75 near Mile Marker 183 at about 11:30 p.m. when he saw a man speed past him and swerve in and out of traffic.
The officer pulled him over to investigate.
When he saw a marijuana pipe in the center counsel of the Nissan SUV, he called for backup and handcuffed the driver.
When other officers arrived, they discovered drug equipment, more drug pipes and 111 grams of methamphetamine. Finally, they found a stolen gun.
Matthew Ruark, 34, was arrested at the scene.
It was learned Ruark has a felony record, which prohibits him from carrying a firearm.
Ruark was charged with larceny, grand theft of a firearm, possession and/or use of drug equipment, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and four counts of possession of methamphetamine, 14 grams or more.
His bond was set at $28,500.
