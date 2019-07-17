NORTH PORT - That thud you may have heard Tuesday afternoon in the vicinity of City Hall was the sound of the Tropicare Boulevard Trail project crashing down.
The City Commission, in its second month of preparing the 2020 city budget, agreed to divert the funding for the proposed multi-use trail that was to run along the boulevard for 5 miles.
The trail, which is 60% designed, would have been 8 feet wide.
The panel was trying to find funds to bury fiber-optic cable under the roadway and also pave the 5-mile stretch. The trail is expected to cost $4.25 million to construct.
The city currently has $1.5 million earmarked for the trail project.
"We don't have enough to build the trail," City Manager Peter Lear told the commission. "So we might want to push the funding for the trail out another year."
The roadway of Tropicare is already a heavily traveled bicycle route in the city.
The consensus on the trail was during a marathon budget meeting. It was a session in which every position, every fund, every contract, every plan and even every cellphone expense was questioned.
The city is expected to adopt its annual budget by October.
The budget sessions continue at 9 a.m. today in the commission chambers in City Hall.
