Join the Leadership North Port Class of 2019 for a Time Travelers Reunion Decades Night. Come dressed in your favorite decade and travel back or forward in time for a night of fun.
Everyone can start rockin’ to the 60’s with a general access ticket, from there you can swing through the decades. The fun doesn’t stop there though. Get a totally awesome 90’s All Access VIP Pass to be able to flow to the VIP Area where you can party the night away from 6-10 p.m. June 22 at Loveland Center Venice Campus, 157 S. Havana Road, Venice.
Proceeds from this event go to support the Imagine School in North Port and the Loveland Center North Port Campus.
The cost to attend, includes food, drinks and entertainment, is $75 per person or $125 per person for a VIP ticket.
If you are interested in being a sponsor for the Time Travelers Reunion, please call Amy at 941-586-8126.
2019 Leadership North Port Graduation
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating and congratulating the participants of the 2018-2019 Leadership North Port Class at their graduation ceremony on Friday, June 28, at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
There will be a reception at 6 p.m. and includes a cash bar — Happy Hour Pricing — and the dinner and graduation ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $40 per person or $70 per couple and the deadline to register is Monday, June 24.
The public is invited and encouraged to join in the celebration.
This year’s Leadership North Port Class includes: Tiffany Arnold, Denise Berg, Amira Cizmic, Michelle Collett, Patty Cooper, Corey Cyr, Ana DeShields, Joel Dlugosinski, Deanna Hehmann, Paul Hicks, Valerie Malingowski, Sandrina McCloud, Sean McLaughlin, Kevin Rouse, Heather Rozelle, Amy Sauer, Michelle Tipp, Christine Varcoe and Jeffrey Wesner.
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate each of these individuals for their participation in the 2018-2019 Leadership North Port program.
Net @ Noon Luncheon
This month’s Net @ Noon Luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Culver’s Restaurant, 5648 Tuscola Boulevard, North Port.
The cost is $15 per person if paid in advance or $20 per person if paid at the door and includes lunch, drinks and great chamber networking is provided.
This event is open to all chamber members.
Non-chamber businesses are encouraged to attend to experience the power of chamber networking and to see if a chamber membership can help your business. It is requested that registration and payment be completed by today so that proper arrangements can be made with the restaurant.
Summer ‘BILL’board CampaignThe chamber’s Summer “BILL”board Campaign continues to be a smashing success for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and each of the chamber partners that are participating in this promotion.
Each day, I am wearing different business attire that has been provided by various chamber business partners that request to have their businesses promoted through this campaign.
This program is free to all chamber businesses and dates are still available. I would like to thank the following businesses that are participating in the campaign this week. They include: Jessica Patraw – Independent Aflac Insurance Agent, Security Alarm Corporation, DNDC Telephone Service, Culver’s and Do-Well Painting.
New chamber member
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome new businesses that recently joined the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce: Ashley, Brown & Company , CPA’s, P. A. and The Firm Advertising Agency.
For more information, please call the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce office at 941-564-3040 or visit the website at www.northportareachamber.com.
Bill Gunnin is the executive director of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at 941-564-3040 or email at wgunnin@northportareachamber.com.
