NORTH PORT — The annual Tree Fair is set from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at North Port Community Education Center, 4940 Pan American Blvd.
People for Trees has been sponsoring the tree festivals since 1999.
People for Trees is a nonprofit native tree advocacy group led by Alice White of North Port.
It will be a busy four-hour period for the event. There will be a sale of hundreds of Florida native trees for $15 each. The 3-gallon trees will each stand about 6-8 feet tall and include Florida sweetgum, American elm, bald cypress, slash pine, Southern red cedar, red maple, dahoon holly and pignut hickory, the group said.
White will lead informational “walk/talks” about the trees to help attendees choose the right trees for their yards, according to a news release.
“Attendees can see the correct way to plant a tree at a demonstration plot and printed planting/watering instructions will be given with every tree purchase,” it said.
The day will also include a Fairy Garden led by “Rev. Faerie” Elaine Silver “who will also provide the musical entertainment. Children are invited to wear their best fairy attire,” it stated.
The Fairy Garden entertainment begins at 11 a.m.
“Rev. Faerie is an accomplished singer, songwriter, touring and recording artist with 20 CDs to date,” it notes.
Also included is the annual Fairy House exhibit/contest.
Several prizes will be awarded, including a $50 cash prize for “Best of Show.” Categories include: adult entry (ages 19 and older); teen entry (ages 13-18) and child entry (12 and under.)
“A Fairy House is a small structure where fairies can live in harmony with nature. Houses should be built using only natural materials (i.e. sticks, bark, pebbles, shells, pinecones, pine needles, acorns, etc.). Remember, fairies are careful not to harm anything that is growing,” the news release stated. “Houses should be built upon a base so they can be transported easily. They will be displayed outdoors within the natural areas of the festival. Children of all ages are invited to submit a Fairy House between 9-10 a.m. to be displayed throughout the festival and to be eligible for judging.”
Judging takes place at 1 p.m.; awards are announced at 1:30 p.m.
Also for kids, children will have the opportunity to receive a free 1-gallon pine tree (while supplies last).
“Children (ages 12 and under) who take part in the ‘Interactive Tree Walk,’ an outside area where they will discover the many benefits of trees as listed on display boards throughout the area, can take home a free, 1-gallon native slash pine tree so they can grow a tree of their own,” the group said.
There is a limit of one per child.
People for Trees has existed in North Port since 1997.
“Members strive to promote the importance of maintaining and protecting our native tree canopy,” it stated.
For more information, contact White 941-468-2486; email treelady12001@yahoo.com or visit www.peoplefor trees.com.
