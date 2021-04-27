Dozens of children received a free one-gallon sweetgum or elm native tree by taking the “Tree Pledge” at the People for Trees Tree Fair, held April 24 at the City Center Green in North Port. Adults bought hundreds of 3-gallon native trees at the fair which also included environmental nonprofits, “Ask an Arborist,” a food truck and live music. For more information about People for Trees, visit www.peoplefortrees.com or call 941-468-2486.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments