Dozens of children received a free one-gallon sweetgum or elm native tree by taking the “Tree Pledge” at the People for Trees Tree Fair, held April 24 at the City Center Green in North Port. Adults bought hundreds of 3-gallon native trees at the fair which also included environmental nonprofits, “Ask an Arborist,” a food truck and live music. For more information about People for Trees, visit www.peoplefortrees.com or call 941-468-2486.
featured
Trees have new homes in North Port
- ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.