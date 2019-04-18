NORTH PORT — A trial is underway for a North Port foster parent accused of molesting a 3-year-old sometime in 2015 at a home in the North Port Estates.
Gilberto Rios Jr., 63, was arrested a year ago on allegations of sexual battery by a perpetrator older than 18 on a victim under 12-years-old.
The allegations came to light during spring break 2018 when the child was playing with Barbie dolls and “simulating” the dolls performing a sex act. The girl’s caretaker spoke with the child; the child said she’d “bit” a man’s genitals.
The child had been discussing it with a teenage girl she was also living with at the time — and the teenager told her to talk to their caretakers.
She would later identify Rios by describing him as the husband of a woman she’d lived with. The Department of Children and Families were informed the next day.
The victim, who was in foster care at the time of the allegation, said during an April 12, 2018 forensic interview that Rios forced her to perform oral sex, then “ran into her room and locked the door,” according a probable cause affidavit.
According to the affidavit, he told her not to tell anyone.
She said along with Rios and his wife, she lived with “a little boy, two baby girls, a big teenager ... and another boy teenager.”
In the interview, the child was able to talk about the wife and describe the house — a white and black residence — although she wasn’t entirely sure where it was located. Rios’ home, in the 7000 block of Beckwith Avenue in North Port Estates off Ponce De Leon Boulevard, is a white building with black trim.
After the interview with the girl, conducted by North Port Police, DCF informed North Port Police that there had been “another allegation of sexual abuse involving the defendant” sometime in 2016.
A redacted report says a physical examination took place but an interview didn’t happen because of the child’s age.
In a report Wednesday, Gatehouse Media said Rios and his wife have had 48 foster children in their North Port home, including some put into their care after the 2016 allegations surfaced.
Rios was listed as retired.
Rios’ wife is not charged with any criminal activities and is set as a witness for the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.