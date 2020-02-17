Noah's Ark Preschool hosted its annual Trike-a-Thon fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Hospital on Feb. 14. The school raised around $1,000. St. Jude Children's Hospital make sure families never receive a bill for medical treatment, travel, housing or food.
