NORTH PORT - A main road in North Port Estates is being eyed for a major new "multi-use path" - and that is the topic of an upcoming public meeting.
The city is hosting the gathering from 6-7:30 p.m. April 2 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
The path has a design that goes along the soutside of Tropicaire Boulevard "from Ponce De Leon Boulevard to Toledo Blade Boulevard," the city stated.
It is about 60 percent complete in terms of its design.
"This is a great opportunity for North Port residents to ask questions about the status of the project," the city said in a news release.
Anyone unable to attend can contact the Department of Public Works at 941-240-8050 or email pwcustservice@cityofnorthport for more information, the news release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.