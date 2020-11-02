Children came to the North Port Kiwanis trunk-or-treat along Estates Drive. There were race cars, decorated trunks and thousands of pieces of candy and chips given to about 8,000 children by participants from local businesses, nonprofits, community groups, the North Port police and firefighters, and neighbors who wanted to join in the fun. One man gave out hundreds of hot dogs to families.

Following the event, the Kiwanis Club opened the haunted trail at the nearby American Legion Post 254. A dozen volunteers helped scare families along the trail which featured a North Port cemetery, toxic waste dump, horror zone, killer kid's kitchen, spider, bee, snake and rat room — all under the full moon Saturday night.

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

