Children came to the North Port Kiwanis trunk-or-treat along Estates Drive. There were race cars, decorated trunks and thousands of pieces of candy and chips given to about 8,000 children by participants from local businesses, nonprofits, community groups, the North Port police and firefighters, and neighbors who wanted to join in the fun. One man gave out hundreds of hot dogs to families.
Following the event, the Kiwanis Club opened the haunted trail at the nearby American Legion Post 254. A dozen volunteers helped scare families along the trail which featured a North Port cemetery, toxic waste dump, horror zone, killer kid's kitchen, spider, bee, snake and rat room — all under the full moon Saturday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.