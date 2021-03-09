Follow this link to see the debate for the North Port City Election.

North Port City Election

Today's election is for a replacement for the Dist. 1 City Commissioner.

You must be a registered voter and a resident of the city to participate. Bring an ID.

Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find your polling place, visit www.sarasotavotes.com/precinctfinder.aspx, or call the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office at 941-861-8600 or 941-423-9540.

You can't vote at the Elections Office North Port location at Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, but you can drop off a completed absentee ballot there today.