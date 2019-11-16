NORTH PORT — Football players bashing one another over the head. And lots of golf and tennis.
But no hint of impeachment coverage on televisions in barbershops, pubs and pizza joints on a drizzly Friday in North Port.
Asked why, there’s dancing around the topic.
“No politics,” said Chris Wilson, a barber with a huge grin at the Sideline Barbershop in North Port, meaning don’t go there, buddy. “That’s an issue you want to stay away from.”
Under Wilson’s buzzing electric razor, Corey Hall said: “Talking politics starts an argument.”
That sentiment was shared by most everyone questioned Friday along U.S. Highway 41 in North Port, including the Olde World Restaurant, where TVs are everywhere but the restrooms. But the one screen with impeachment hearings was courtesy of a channel surfing barkeep, checking that a miracle had replaced it.
“A lot of people are just sick of it,” said Robin Simpson, the afternoon barkeep.
To which Lou Jarvis chimed in: “Nobody treats anybody right anymore,” said the North Porter, roosting on an Olde World barstool awaiting takeout. “You get tired of listening to all of them.”
Things got a bit livelier down the road at the Bocca Lupo pizzeria, however. Lunch-goers visiting from Rotonda West, when prodded, got animated on the congressional intrigue of President Donald Trump’s ordeal.
“They’re going to get egg on their face,” said Susan Long, not happy with the circus-like tone of the hearings. TVs on the bricked walls behind her booth showed a golf and a tennis match, nothing else.
Her husband, Dan Long, however, conceded the couple rubbernecked impeachment play-by-play. Pizza and cold drinks were respites to detox, he said. “We’ll watch it when we get home.”
Icy drinks, college football previews and chitchat were Friday priorities at Linksters Taproom, a cozy pub with a row of wall televisions. Patrons come there to “relax and forget all the bad things in the world,” the barkeep Andrea Cashner said. “No politics.”
