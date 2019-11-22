NORTH PORT — There’s lot of activity surrounding various turkey dinners being offered to the public around the area this on Thanksgiving.
Hope for North Port, operating out of the city’s New Hope Community Church, will send up to 4,000 dinners to five area churches.
One site listed in their information sheet is New Hope Arcadia Church, at 1401 SW MLK St. in Arcadia.
There’s just one little problem: There’s no church at that location.
“Well, not now, there isn’t,” Tony Ajhar, the listed pastor of North Hope Arcadia Church, said. “But we have plans.”
Ajhar is busy negotiating for an empty building at the site on Arcadia’s southeast side. But nothing has been signed.
So what about the hundreds expected to show up for the turkey dinners?
“We asked the current owner if we could set up tables and tents and he agreed,” Ajhar said. “Maybe if he sees the support we have in the community it will help move things along.”
In a show of support, the owner of a popular Arcadia restaurant, MyShelly’s Kitchen, has donated 100 turkey to the HOPE for North Port dinners.
And what happens when an expected 400 people show up for the free meal in Arcadia?
“We will do what we are called to do,” Ajhar said. “We will greet them with love and food.”
