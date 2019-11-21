NORTH PORT — Plans to prepare 4,000 turkey dinners for area residents on Thanksgiving have hit a bump in the road.
There are not enough smokers — or people to cook them.
HOPE for North Port, a group that operates out of Hope Community Church on South Biscayne Avenue, plans to prepare the meals using a portable kitchen since the church does not have kitchen facilities. It will distribute the meals to five churches in three counties.
However, leaders of the group said Wednesday that commitments for several turkey smokers, used to prepare the birds, have fallen through.
“We really need eight to 10 more smokers to prepare the turkeys,” Steve Leclerc, executive director of the group, said. “Even more would be preferred. If anyone wants to loan us a smoker, please let us know.”
It’s an ambitious plan to feed 4,000 people in five locations. The sites range from Arcadia to Port Charlotte and from North Port to Englewood. Last year, the group fed 2,750 people.
The diners range from the people who must work on Thanksgiving Day to the elderly, the homeless and just those not wanting to cook a Thanksgiving meal.
“We exist to serve those who need a good meal on Thanksgiving,” Leclerc said. “Everyone is welcome to one of our free meals.”
However, it would be nice to have more turkey smokers. And more bottles of water and, Leclerc said, some more volunteers.
“We definitely need volunteers,” he said. “Especially in our Port Charlotte location.”
The meal will be served from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The serving locations are:
• New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port.
• New Hope Arcadia, 1401 SW MLK Jr. St., Arcadia.
• Coastal Community Church at Imagine Elementary, 1000 Innovation Ave., North Port.
• Christ Luthern Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
• Trinity United Methodist Church, 23084 Seneca Ave., Port Charlotte.
Those wanting to volunteer (or volunteer their turkey smoker) should visit hopefornp.org/thanksgiving or call 941-735-4410 or email info@hopefornp.org.
