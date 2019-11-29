NORTH PORT — Frank DeCarlo’s arms were tired and it was only 7 a.m. He had been unloading turkeys out of smokers for 13 hours.
Turkeys. Lots of turkeys. He counted 270 of them, to be exact.
The rising sun revealed a mixture of fog and smoke from the dozens of turkey smokers behind New Hope Community Church on South Biscayne Avenue.
DeCarlo lifted the turkeys into coolers designed to take them to four remote locations as well as also remain at the church for a large Thanksgiving dinner in five hours.
The plan: Serve a free Thanksgiving dinner to an estimated 4,000 people in North Port, Arcadia, Port Charlotte and Englewood. It’s the 10 year of the campaign and getting bigger every year.
For that to happen, you have to start early. At 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving eve, DeCarlo began tending the string of smokers, lined up behind the church. As the turkeys darkened and became ready, he gently lifted each one off the grills and put them into coolers. Volunteer drivers would whisk them off to the remote locations.
What about sleep?
“No, not last night,” he said, laughing. “But tonight? Yes!”
And would he make himself a nice turkey sandwich once the last bird was finished?
“No,” he said “To tell the truth, I don’t even like turkey.”
But what would he eat?
“In one of these smokers,” he said. “I have hidden some ribs. Those are for me later.”
