NORTH PORT — They arrived early Thursday night, they brought signs and they filled the commission chambers and two overflow rooms in City Hall.
The estimated 350 residents on hand to protest the city’s proposed property tax rates for the 2019-2020 fiscal year were angry, but polite. When city fire officials asked some to move out of the overfilled commission chambers to a second room, they quietly obliged.
After 30 minutes, the meeting seemed to be more of a neighborhood gathering than an active 1960s-style protest.
In the end, the commission settled on a new tax millage rate of 3.8735, an amount roughly halfway between the current tax rate of 3.4077 and the initial proposed tax rate of 4.0872, approved by the commission Sept. 6.
The new rate passed 3-2. Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell and Mayor Chris Hanks voted against it.
“I cannot in my heart jeopardize our reserve emergency plan,” McDowell said.
Under the new rate, which takes effect Oct. 1, a resident with a house appraised at a tax value of $200,000 will pay $774, compared to the current rate of $681.
As the hearing ended, the commissioners thanked the crowd for turning out. Signs left behind, the crowd filed out.
