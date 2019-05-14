NORTH PORT — Have you always wanted to attend the North Port Newcomers Day, but were put off by the crowds?
Try the one slated for Saturday, May 18, where you actually get two events at the same time.
Besides, by now, most of the snowbirds are busy navigating their way through Ohio, so crowds will be smaller.
The event, to be held at the George Mullen Activity Center, near City Hall, will feature at least 60 vendors eager to tell you about their organization or business.
In the same area, the Kids to Parks Day festivities will be held from 10 a.m. to noon outside the Mullen Center.
So while the adults are inside the center collecting samples and other materials, the children will be outside on the center’s playground and on the City Center Front Green playing and trying to win prizes.
Kids to Parks Day is a national program operated by the National Park Trust and is designed to encourage children and families to visit their local and national parks. Since the closest national park to the city is Fort Desoto Park in Pinellas County, more than 50 miles away, the City Center Front Green will probably have to do.
Newcomers Day, despite its name, is open to anyone wanting to learn more about the city.
Both events are free.
