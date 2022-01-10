PORT CHARLOTTE - When Temple Beth El, a Conservative Congregation in North Port, needed to find a new space for its worshippers, Temple Shalom, a Reform Jewish Congregation in Port Charlotte, opened its doors.
"Our congregations are now a family," Temple Shalom President Judith Migdol said.
Migdol said Temple Beth El congregants began to worship at Temple Shalom three weeks ago.
"We are thrilled to have them with us, and glad they now have a place to worship," she said.
Due to dwindling membership, Temple Beth El's leadership decided it was no longer practical to support a separate facility.
"While our membership has shrunk, the fervor of our membership and our desire to continue as a discrete congregation has not waned," Temple Beth El President Bruce Chadacoff said.
"When we approached Temple Shalom, we found our fellow Jews there cared and wanted to help," he said.
One rabbi found it "obvious."
"To care for our fellow Jews and ensure the continuation of the Beth El congregation was an obvious and imperative decision. Beth El will be an independent congregation within our congregation," said Rabbi Solomon Agin, the spiritual leader of the Port Charlotte Temple.
Migdol said Temple Shalom was able to rent out its building to Temple Beth El for services, because each holds its worship services on different days.
Temple Shalom's services are held on Friday evenings, while Temple Beth El's services are held Saturday mornings — a time when the Temple Shalom sanctuary would be empty.
In a joint statement released by Agin and Chudacoff, they said the agreement was "the truest embodiment of the Jewish principle of Kol Yisrael Arevim Zeh b'Zeh, loosely translated to 'All Jews are responsible for each other.'"
