VENICE — Two North Port drivers were involved Interstate 75 rollover crash Wednesday that closed the highway during the evening rush hour.
Both men were hurt, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report released Thursday.
Paul J. Gonyon, 52, of North Port was headed south on the interstate approaching Jacaranda Boulevard at 3:57 p.m. in a 2004 Ford Explorer.
"For unknown reasons, (Gonyon) ran off the roadway to the left," the report states. The explorer flipped and landed in the grass median.
Jay Kenneth Vaughn, 52, also of North Port, was behind Gonyon in a 200 Toyota Camry, when the Explorer started veering off the road. He took "evasive action to avoid the collision," ran off the roadway to the left and slid into the Border Road overpass bridge.
Both Gonyon and Vaughn were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
