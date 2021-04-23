NORTH PORT — Two North Port residents face multiple federal immigration charges following a grand jury indictment in Georgia.
Larisa Khariton, 73, and Jon Clark, 71, of North Port, were among nine people charged in a 36-count indictment, the U.S. Department of Justice reported this week.
Each faces one count each of conspiracy to defraud and commit offenses against the United States, including encouraging and inducing an illegal alien to live in the U.S., alien harboring, transporting aliens, and visa fraud.
The indictment involves two companies, Regal Hospitality Solutions LLC and Educational World.
Education World was based in North Port. Its website states it has been opened since 1996.
Regal Hospitality Solutions and its employees hired illegal aliens to work in the hospitality industry and contracted with businesses to put those people to work in housekeeping, retail and food service, according to a Justice Department statement released Tuesday.
Educational World Inc., also known as Ed World, is a visa preparation company, according to the Justice Department. The company and its employees charged non-citizens $650 to obtain tourist visas using "false and misleading statements," even though they knew the aliens "were already present in and intended to stay in the United States for employment, not tourism."
Ed World also helped people obtain temporary work visas using fraud, the Justice Department alleges.
Attempts to contact Ed World were unsuccessful on Friday.
Regal Hospitality Solutions paid Ed World commissions for these services and hired the people as workers.
“The defendants in this case allegedly engaged in an expansive conspiracy to enrich themselves by exploiting both the immigration system and noncitizen workers,” said Nicholas L. McQuaid, acting assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Systemic fraud and abuse of U.S. visa programs and processes designed to protect American workers and businesses will not be tolerated, and offenders will be held accountable.”
The Justice Department's investigation, which produced an April 8 indictment from a grand jury in the federal court for the Southern District of Georgia, also involved the U.S. Department of State's Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“These defendants’ alleged scheme to game the immigration system and defraud the government has backfired and they will now be held accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina W. Berger of Homeland Security Investigations - Georgia and Alabama.
Others indicted in the case included Karen Makaryan, 42, Sargis Makaryan, 42, and Samvel Nikoghosyan, 40, of Destrehan, Louisiana; Artur Grigoryan, 38, of Biloxi, Mississippi; Armen Ayrapetyan, 37, of Duluth, Georgia; Jason Hill, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.; and Fremie Balbastro, 49, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and the two companies.
The defendants are appearing in the court of U.S. Magistrate Judge Benjamin W. Cheesbro of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia.
If convicted, each faces maximum penalties of five years in prison on the count of conspiracy to defraud and commit offenses against the United States.
