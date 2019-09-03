LAKE PLACID - A North Port woman and young boy were seriously injured in a Labor Day crash in Highlands County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The wreck took place at 4:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of State Road 70 and L7 Ranch Road, according to the FHP.
Kessie Menard, 26, of North Port was driving a 2019 Kia Forte with her passenger, Owen McCurdy, 3, also of North Port.
According to investigators, Menard was driving east and "crossed over the yellow center lines and traveled into the direct path of" another vehicle.
The vehicle, a 2003 Dodge Ram, was driven by James Pellrine, 47, of Port St. Lucie, was unable to avoid Menard's car. His passenger, a 30-year-old woman of Port St. Lucie, wasn't identified by name by investigators.
The vehicles collided with the front left portion of the Kia striking the front left of the Dodge.
All four people involved suffered serious injuries with all four being taken to Tampa General Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
