NORTH PORT — For Patricia Jagels, hearing Tyren Kinard’s accused killer was arrested is wonderful news.
Jagels said she had been waiting to hear an arrest had been made and had been looking at news online daily to see if there was an update.
Jagels was Kinard’s supervisor at Express Employment Professionals in Port Charlotte and helped Kinard get a job at PGT.
The body of Kinard, 21, of Port Charlotte, was found lifeless, face down near the intersection of Red Oak Road and Sawyer Circle, just within North Port city limits on Sept. 8.
On Wednesday, North Port Police arrested Juan Salazar-Diaz, 21, of Punta Gorda, in connection with the Sept. 8 slaying.
Salazar-Diaz, whose address is in the 26000 block of Sandhill Boulevard, in the Deep Creek subdivision, is facing charges of second-degree murder, grand theft auto and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
“I’m very happy; I’m very happy for the family,” Jagels said.
Kinard, on social media, went by the name Londonn Moore and some knew Moore as a transgender woman. Kinard’s driver’s license and legal name is Tyren Kinard. The Sun’s standard is to discuss people by their chosen pronoun and gender, but is unable to establish a clear distinction in this instance.
Jagels had seen Kinard before the death when Kinard came by Express Employment Professionals to drop off doughnuts and chat. Jagels said she had mentioned Kinard’s new car — and Kinard was excited.
Kinard’s car would become a key piece of evidence in the investigation after it was discovered two days later. The car had two bullet holes in the driver side window and what appeared to be dried blood inside the vehicle on the 26000 block of Explorer Road in Deep Creek.
The vehicle was found less than a quarter of a mile from Salazar-Diaz’s home, reports show.
Jagels said that Kinard was excited about the car and never expressed any distress to Jagels about any problems or fear in life.
“Tyren had a twinkle in her eye and it was always positive,” Jagels said.
Jagels said she didn’t know Salazar-Diaz. Salazar-Diaz’s arresting documents do not indicate any sort of current employment.
It took authorities three months to make an arrest in the case, though North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said it was still an active investigation Thursday.
Garrison could not exactly say when the department had determined that Salazar-Diaz was a person of interest, but used Kinard’s phone records to identify him.
Authorities first interviewed him on Nov. 7 at the Punta Gorda Adult Probation Office about the investigation. A redacted probable cause affidavit states Salazar-Diaz was initially agreeable to discuss the case.
In a Wednesday news release from the department, detectives used the phone records to verify that the last call made by Kinard was to Salazar-Diaz. The pair had spoken in the past, according to North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor.
“(We) can’t say what their relationship was,” Garrison said.
Garrison said the department was exploring all avenues in terms of motive.
“It doesn’t appear that (it was vehicle theft),” Garrison said.
For Jagels, she says that she and the staff at Express Employment won’t forget Kinard.
“I’m glad that Juan was arrested and I hope Pam and Gary (Kinard) get peace and closure,” Jagels said.
Gary Kinard said Wednesday that he was “relieved” an arrest had been made.
North Port Police are continuing to investigate the homicide and request for those with information to come forward. Those who may have heard or seen something in connection to the case are urged to contact Detective Chris Maki at 941-429-7323 or email him at cmaki@northportpd.com.
