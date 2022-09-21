Ukraine family on nine arrives in North Port

NORTH PORT — Tetiana Troshuk was overwhelmed.
With more than 100 bags of household goods to look through, she immediately realized strangers throughout the region cared about her family including her seven children.
Troshuk and her husband, Taras, lived in Vinnytsia, a city on the Southern Bug River, in west-central Ukraine.
Then Russia invaded Ukraine. With seven young children, the family escaped two days later.
For months, the children ages 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 14 and 17 and their parents, lived in a Warsaw refugee center in one small room.
They were sponsored by relatives Victor and Nina Troshuk in Englewood who migrated to the U.S. in the 1990s. The family flew from Poland to Mexico and tried to legally enter through the border.
They were rejected due to the paperwork. They returned to Poland.
Meanwhile, the Englewood family began working with the Christ Lutheran Church Social Outreach Team in Englewood after the Rev. Kenneth Lentz learned the relatives were coming back from Poland.
The local family found a small rental home in North Port. The church asked the community for donations of silverware, pots and pans, bedding, furniture and more to outfit an empty home.
The church partnered with the Kiwanis Club of North Port to collect the donated items until the family arrived in North Port.
On Monday, Troshuk, her niece Marina and Nina, went to see the community donations. Some of them came from Punta Gorda residents, others from Port Charlotte, Englewood and North Port.
Some shared the family’s needs with their church groups and collected items and money.
“Wow, there’s too much,” Tetiana said, through translation by Marina, 17, a Lemon Bay High School junior.
Tetiana picked up two cutting boards and chose one. She sized up two vacuum cleaners and smiled.
“I had one of these at my home before I had to leave it and everything else inside,” she said.
The trio looked through numerous bags of donated bed sheets, lamps, towels, plates, kitchenware, paintings, some clothing and even toilet paper and laundry detergent.
“This is very, very kind of the community. This is a big help. It’s a lot.”
With so many things, Troshuk took some that could be fit in the car, but pledged to come back this weekend with a van.
When she arrived home, her children Evelina, Mark, Danyil, Yelysei, Liubomyr, lilia and Ivanna gathered around her to see the new items.
Victor spent the last week working on enrolling the children at Glenallen Elementary School, Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School. The children need vaccinations and physicals and they are set, he said.
“It’s like starting from the beginning with a house, a car and finding things the children need,” he said. “They needed so much paperwork.”
Taras is anxious to find a job once his work permit is approved. He is an electrician.
To help the family, the Greater Venice Duplicate Bridge Club of Englewood, which rents space for our four times a week game at the Fellowship Hall of Christ Lutheran Church in Englewood, is having a fundraiser at 1 p.m. Oct. 6, at 701 N. Indiana Ave. (State Road 776).
“Every penny that the players contribute that day will go to the family,” said Margaret Tominosky, who is working on the fundraiser. “The family was helped and welcomed by Christ Lutheran Church and we want to help too.”
Normally they have about 20-25 players on a Thursday, each paying $8 to play.
“We will invite players to donate extra money for the family if they wish,” she said. “We hope to raise a lot of money for the family by attracting a larger number of players. Some are quite generous.”
The family will use the money for gas, the vehicle Victor bought for them and bills until Taras begins working.
“My entire family is so grateful,” Nataliya said. “We now want other families to be given the items so we can pay it forward and help others.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.