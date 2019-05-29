American community, led by Cpl. Roman G. Lazor Post 40 of the Ukrainian American Veterans — UAV — commemorated the heroes whose sacrifices and services enabled us to enjoy life, liberty and prosperity.
Last Sunday, there was a special prayer service “Panakhyda” for the repose of souls of all departed veterans at the North Port’s Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church after the Sunday’s Divine Liturgy which began at 10 a.m.
Rev. Vasyl Petriv, pastor, assisted by altar boys, celebrated both, the Liturgy and “Panakhyda.” The singing of responses by the congregation, led by Mrs. Luba Petriv, concluded the services with the singing of “God Bless America.”
Post 40 members, led by Post Cmdr. Ihor W. Hron, of Osprey marched in, preceded by the Color Guard (Dr. G. Baranowskyj, of Venice and Eugene Tomashosky, of North Port), stood in formation and rendered hand salute during the singing of “Khrystos Voskress” (“Christ is Risen”).
Post 40 members, led by Hron, took part at the community Memorial Day observance at the North Port Veterans Park on Monday, May 27.
The wreath at the memorial on behalf of the post was presented by two UAV Past National Commanders, Ihor W. Hron and yours truly.
It should be noted that this years Memorial Day observance saw several Cub Scouts and Boys and Girls Scouts units participating and presenting their wreaths at the memorial in addition to the traditional veterans and other organizations who participated every year.
• • •
The North Port Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America, — UNWLA — better known as “Soyuz Ukrayinok” (Union of Ukrainian Ladies), headed by Alexandra “Lesia” Popel, of Englewood, will hold its last pre-vacation membership meeting at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 4.
There will be a social hour with coffee and pastries at the end of the meeting. There will be no meetings in July and August.
Members of the UAV Post 40 will have the last pre-vacation membership meeting at 1 p.m., Friday, June 7 at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center — the Oseredok.
A luncheon will be provided after the regular meeting.
Visiting UAV members and veterans interested in becoming members of Post 40 are welcome to attend the meeting and the social gathering with luncheon.
• • •
Ukrainian teenager, 19-years old Dayana Yaatremska of Odesa won the Internationaux de Strasbourg last Saturday by defeating Carolina Garcia 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (3) in Strasbourg, France. The encounter lasted 2 hours and 58 minutes, the longest final of the WTA season
The ATP World Tour/WTA Tour French Open saw Kateryna Kozlova, Ukraine, defeating Bernarda Pera, United States , and Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, defeating Venus Williams, United States.
• • •
Next Tuesday, June 4, my two oldest children, son Alexander Zenon and daughter Maria Luba will celebrate their 66th and 63rd birthdays.
My sincere heartfelt greetings and wishes of good health, “Mnohaya Leeta” (many-many years)!, and abundant God’s blessings for both.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
