NORTH PORT — Members of Branch 56 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America met on Feb. 4 at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious & Cultural Center in North Port.
The branch is one of many across the United States for the UNWLA, which is a charitable, non-partisan organization founded almost 100 years ago. Its mission is to inform the free world about events in Ukraine, to support that nation both spiritually and materially, and to promote the preservation of Ukrainian national identity, cultural heritage and ethnic traditions in the United States.
Branch 56 President Lesia Popel presided over the meeting. After business discussions, interesting presentations were offered by Olena Boyko, who recently traveled to Georgia, the Caucasus and surrounding areas; and Ksenia Rakowski, to commemorate Ukrainian Heroines.
Formal photographs of Branch 56 members in attendance and the newly elected officers and directors of Branch 56 were taken by Victor Lisnyczyj.
