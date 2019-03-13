United Ukrainian American Organizations of North Port invite all to view the documentary film “Ukrainian Rhapsody” at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Parish Hall of the Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 North Biscayne Drive — corner of West Price Boulevard, North Port.
This documentary film about the history of Ukrainian classical music was made by Natalia and Olha Pashichnyk. It is in English and Ukrainian with English subtitles.
Natalia Pasichnyk is pianist of the Royal Academy of Music in Stockholm, Sweden, and Olha Pasichnyk is soloist of the Warsaw Opera in Warsaw, Poland.
The commemoration of birth and death anniversary of Taras Shevchenko (March 9, 1814 – March 10, 1861) continue throughout the month of March in Ukraine and many other countries. Shevchenko, who was born a serf until his freedom was bought by his friends at the age of 24, also spent 11 years in custody and in the forced military service, and was a relatively free individual for only 12 years.
On Shevchenko’s birthday, March 9, a total of 350 bandurysts — musicians playing the Ukrainian national instrument, the bandura — together played Shevchenko’s poems put to music in L’viv, Ukraine in the plaza near Shevchenko’s monument.
His poems are known worldwide. Recently more than two dozen diplomats stationed in Ukraine from various countries read Shevchenko’s poems in their native languages at a commemorative assembly in Kyiv.
Being better known as a poet, as an artist, Shevchenko painted more than 1,300 paintings, portraits and other works of art. Only approximately 800 have survived.
There are approximately 1,200 Shevchenko’s monuments throughout the world, including one in Washington, D.C., Paris and in other capitals. The majority of monuments are in Western Ukraine.
Ukrainian Dmytro Pidruchnuy won the 12,5 kilometers pursuit at the Biathlon World Championships 2019 in Ostersund, Sweden. This is the first gold medal for Ukraine in the history of the competition. The Norwegian Boe Johannes Thingnes came in second, and another Ukrainian, Ruslan Tkalenko, ranked 38th.
The Biathlon World Championships consist of 12 competitions: sprint, pursuit, individual, mass start, and relay races for men and women, and two mixed relay races. The single mixed relay has been recently introduced and is the last addition to the program.
Prior to this historic victory, Ukrainian biathletes won only bronze medals
This March marks 22 years from March of 1997 when Ukraine declared moratorium on death penalty. There are no known attempts to reverse the moratorium.
The Ukrainian Catholic Parish of Presentation of the Most Holy Mother of God announced its traditional Lenten Mission commencing Saturday, March 30. Preaching the Mission will be Father Bohdan Lukie, CSR, a Redemptorist Missionary from the Yorkton Ukrainian Canadian Province.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
