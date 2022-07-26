Maksym Glinkin

Maksym Glinkin shares a laugh with his daughter, Violetta, 5, at an Awaken Church Day of Hope for children and families. The family needs housing after they fled Ukraine. Glinkin filed paperwork and is awaiting his work permit in the United States.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Anya Khlopkov

Anya Khlopkov, a Awaken Church volunteer, helps Violetta Glinkin pick out a new shirt at the Day of Hope.

NORTH PORT — Maksym Glinkin didn’t want to leave Ukraine. He was worried about his wife, Kate, who is battling advanced melanoma cancer traveling in dangerous areas.

But as the Russian bombing came closer to his home in Mykolaiv, he and his wife, their 5-year-old daughter and two pets and evacuated to North Port.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments