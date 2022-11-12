NORTH PORT — When John Barkenquast was growing up in Ida, Michigan, he was so poor he sometimes didn’t have any underwear.
It's something he didn't want to happen to the children of North Port.
Barkenquast had eight siblings. They were raised on a farm. They sometimes went to school without underwear. It’s something Barkenquast remembered his entire life.
As an adult, Barkenquast learned of a program in Collier County called “Undy Sunday.” It was an annual event when residents were asked to donate underwear at several churches. They were donated to children in need.
Barkenquast and his wife, Anne, believed it was the perfect program for North Port. He knew 79% of the students at Glenallen Elementary were on free or reduced lunch. He knew giving them five pair or underwear and five pair of socks would help get them through their school week.
Barkenquast's program was launched and continued for years through his efforts as a Early Bird Kiwanis Club member. He worked with eight churches who gave the items. They were sorted and taken to the Children's Community Clothing Closet. Some went home with parents who used the Closet and others were delivered to the city's 11 schools.
He shopped for the program and helped until he became ill.
Barkenquast died Oct. 21. He was 67.
"There is a need in North Port," he once told The Daily Sun. "I’m expecting to get a phone call any time — ‘Hey, do you have any more? We’ve run out’ — because they always seem to run out. But this is God watching over everything. About the time they say they need some, somebody or a business somewhere will make a donation.”
Barkenquast's program is still going. His vision of everyone from local grandmother's clubs to businesses helping has happened. A recent drive in front of the North Port Walmart netted more than a $850 contribution by Brian Decker of Decker Plumbing & Drains, who bought hundreds of new socks and underwear for children.
He was the maintenance manager at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port. He was a long-time member of the North Port's Planning and Zoning Board. He was a coach with Miss North Port Fastpitch Softball, where he coached his daughter, Nikkole's, softball team for several years. He also coached for North Port Little League, where he coached his son, Jonathan's, baseball team. He was a pack leader for Cub Scout Troop 257.
Barkenquast also arranged the donation of the city of North Port's Christmas tree that was planted in the City Center Green. It's the site of the city's annual tree lighting celebration and festival after the Poinsettia Parade, events Barkenquast and his family attended each year.
Barkenquast had several jobs in his life including construction and carpentry and helped his son start a small contracting business.
In retirement, he also loved spending time at his property in Sneedville, Tennessee with his wife, Anne, of 39 years. He began volunteering in Tennessee at the Jubilee Project, where he would help with construction projects for residents in need of help.
Barkenquast is survived by his wife, Anne (Westover) Barkenquast; daughter, Nikkole (Sean) Kinsey; son, Jonathan (Christy) Barkenquast; grandchildren, Kyleigh Kinsey, Gaige Barkenquast, Jacob Kinsey, Reagan Barkenquast; brothers, Geary Barkenquast, Michael Barkenquast, Theodore Barkenquast, Gregory Barkenquast, Mark Barkenquast and his sister, Michelle Barkenquast Stengel.
A service was Saturday at San Pedro Church. A celebration of Barkenquast's life will in Sneedville, Tenn., on Saturday, April 22.
Donations to remember Barkenquast can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
