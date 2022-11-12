program

John Barkenquast founded the Unday Sunday program in North Port, helping thousands of students receive free socks and underwear. He died recently but his program continues. 

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

NORTH PORT — When John Barkenquast was growing up in Ida, Michigan, he was so poor he sometimes didn’t have any underwear.

It's something he didn't want to happen to the children of North Port.


