NORTH PORT - The United Way of South Sarasota County is ready to help those adversely affected by Hurricane Dorian.
The group has amassed supplies and transportation to move into place once the storm has passed, according to Barbara Cruz, president and CEO.
Anyone needing help after the storm is urged to call 211 to request assistance.
The United Way works with community groups to ease pain and suffering, Cruz said.
The United Way offices will be closed Monday for Labor Day, however staff will be ready to move into areas after the storm makes landfall, now expected on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.