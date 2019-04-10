NORTH PORT — A man walked out of Walmart on Sunday morning in North Port with more than $3,000 worth of baby formula, and North Port police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the alleged robber.
Police were called to the store at 17000 Tamiami Trail at 11:29 a.m. Sunday, according to an incident report.
A loss prevention employee told police he reviewed the store’s video surveillance and witnessed a man load a large, gray tote full of baby formula into his cart.
The man then walked out of the front entrance of the store, passing all points of sale, and left without paying for any of the items, the report states.
The employee said he did not know the identity of the suspect. He provided authorities with a copy of the video surveillance and a receipt of the baby formula items that were taken, the report shows.
The employee told police the receipt was accurate based on what was shown in the video, adding that store employees took an inventory of the stolen items, which is reflected on the receipt.
Authorities said there are no identifiable suspects at this time.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Shannon Fortuno at 941-429-7326 or SFortuno@northport pd.com.
