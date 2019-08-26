Robert Halvorson

SARASOTA - A resident of a Sarasota memory care unit went missing overnight. 

He was located Monday morning in Manatee County, according to authorities. 

Robert D. Halvorson, 66, left Springwood Nursing Home in the 4600 block of Northgate Court sometime after 11 p.m. Sunday night, according to Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

"Mr. Halvorson has chronic medical problems and memory problems," the sheriff's office said in a 6 a.m. news release. 

