NORTH PORT - Authorities are seeking information after an apparent attempt to kidnap a child on Monday morning.
Police learned of the situation Monday night, calling it a "delay in reporting" about the allegation from about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
"NPPD determined this incident to be serious and a credible report," the department released on social media late Monday night.
They are hoping nearby residents in the Highlands Ridge Park area will be of assistance in the investigation.
North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said Tuesday morning the area is "flooded" with police presence today.
Authorities described the attempted abductor to be a white man in his 20s or 30s who was short, bald with a thin build and wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood.
"He was last seen on foot in the area of Highland Ride Park," the department said in the social media post.
An incident report said the crime took place at the 7500 block of Berwick Street and Harmony Road in North Port. The heavily redacted report said the victim is a juvenile girl, 11, who was approached while at a bus stop Monday morning.
The girl initially didn't report it because "she was too upset to tell the morning bus driver, anyone at school or any of her friends," the report states. "She advised that she remembered to tell the afternoon. She advised that she had a cellphone in her backpack but did not think to call anyone and report the incident."
Police are asking for residents who have video recording devices to check them if they "may have captured someone in that area, around that time, matching the description."
If so, or if people have any information beneficial to the investigation, they are asked to contact North Port Police Detective James Keller at 941-429-7322 or by email at jkeller@northportpd.com.
