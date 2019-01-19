SARASOTA – The University of South Florida may begin offering dual enrollment courses on high school campuses and online, said Todd Bowden, superintendent of Sarasota County Schools.
An update on dual enrollment was presented at the 11th annual Convocation of Governments on Friday at the Suncoast Technical College in Sarasota.
The University of South Florida has a dual enrollment agreement with Sarasota County Schools that allows students to take courses at the university’s campus.
Bowden said the university is interested in expanding its current agreement to offer courses on high school campuses and online.
Another major change affecting dual enrollment students involves the State College of Florida.
Under its current agreement, the State College of Florida offers dual enrollment classes on high school campuses, online and its own campus.
But starting next year, the college will no longer offer courses on high school campuses. Students will still be able to take courses online and at the college’s campus.
The University of Florida also has a dual enrollment agreement with Sarasota County Schools, which is available exclusively online.
Government leaders stressed the importance of offering dual enrollment courses on high school campuses by highlighting the issues students encounter, including a lack of transportation, which takes away the opportunity for some to earn college credit.
For many dual enrollment students, their first experience doing college-level coursework is on their high school campus, Bowden said.
It helps students to do the work in a familiar environment, which gives them the confidence to take courses online or on a college campus, he said.
Dual enrollment courses also allow students to receive college credit without any cost to the student. The district provides the required books for their courses, in addition to paying all tuition and fees.
The Convocation of Governments is an annual meeting where local government officials provide an update on major city and county issues. Officials also recognize recent achievements and discuss future goals.
