NORTH PORT — Being aware of your surroundings is the obvious way to stay safe.
The Sun reached out to area police and the American Bankers Association for their advice on safety when it comes to using ATMs.
The main piece of advice is to not use an ATM if you are not feeling comfortable with the surroundings.
These are some things to keep in mind when visiting a walk-up automatic teller machine, especially at night:
AS YOU APPROACH:
• Scan the area. Is someone standing or lurking nearby? Leave.
• Is the ATM area well lit? Is there automobile traffic nearby? Both are benefits when it comes to using the machine safely, in theory.
• Have your card ready as your approach. Fumbling for it is time you don't want to spend in the area.
AS YOU USE:
• Shield the screen as you punch in your code. Once your cash is disbursed, put it and your receipt away and walk away.
• Did someone who appears as a threat approach as you started your transaction? If so, cancel it, grab your card and leave the area.
AS YOU DEPART:
• If someone tries to talk to you, ignore them and promptly walk away.
• If you are followed, call 911 on your cellphone. Do not hesitate. Better to be safe than very sorry. Stay on the phone until help arrives.
FINALLY:
• It helps to have someone with you if you must use an ATM at night. Drive up ATMs are generally safer than walk up. Move promptly and decisively.
- Courtesy of the North Port Police and the American Bankers Association.
