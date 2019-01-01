NORTH PORT – Just over three weeks ago, Warm Mineral Springs closed due to utility issues.
Now, visitors can no longer shower at the facility and will have to use temporary restrooms.
North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said the locker room and showers at the facility have been closed.
The temporary restrooms, which have been approved by the Health Department, were set up after the facility’s old, cast-iron piping failed.
No contamination has occurred, Taylor said.
The Health Department inspected the water and determined it safe for swimming.
The city expects to receive quotes for a complete re-plumbing of the facility in the next seven to 10 days, Taylor said.
Repairs are expected to be less than $100,000.
On Jan. 7, the City Commission will hear an update on the Warm Mineral Springs master plan, which will consider upgrades to the facility including utility improvements.
Commissioners will vote on funding sources at a future meeting.
Warm Mineral Springs is an ancient sinkhole with findings that people have used it as far back as 13,000 years ago.
The springs property is owned and managed by the city of North Port. In the 1950s, it became a tourism draw after it became a commercial spa. It is the only known natural geothermal spring in Florida.
