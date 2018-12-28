SARASOTA — A few weeks after the Sarasota County Department of Health disclosed four children in its region suffering from measles, studies suggest an easy vaccine to protect kids from such illnesses are being ignored.
More and more parents are opting not to vaccinate their kids each year, according to a state agency.
According to the Florida Department of Health, October of every year, all public schools are required to submit reports indicating the immunization status of their kindergarten and seventh-grade students.
This year, Charlotte and Sarasota counties both fell in the rankings for immunization assessments.
Florida law states students may not attend school without proper immunization documentation.
Students can be exempt for religious or medical reasons. There is an exception, where students can be exempt for 30 days, for students who are transferring from another county, homeless children, juvenile justice system entry, and children of military families.
Private health care providers can provide a temporary medical exemption for those in the process of completing necessary immunizations. To do so, they must also submit Form DH-680, Florida Certification of Immunization. This exemption requires an expiration date, for when all immunizations need to be completed by.
A permanent medical exemption can be granted if the child cannot be immunized due to medical reasons, which can be documented on the same form DH-680.
To receive a religious exemption from vaccinations, the parent or guardian is required to submit a one-page form — DH-681 — to the county health department.
Charlotte County ranked 55 out of 67 counties for immunization status reports for kindergarten. The state and national goal is 98 percent, while Charlotte only had a reported 92.9 percent vaccination rate.
As of November of this year, of the 1,157 kindergarten students in 22 Charlotte County schools, 1,075 have provided their certification of immunization — 24 received a temporary medical exemption, five permanent medical exemption, 44 religious exemptions, and four 30-day exemptions.
Of the 1,135 seventh graders in Charlotte County as of November 2018, 1,109 have their certification of immunization, one received a temporary medical exemption, one permanent medical exemption, and 18 religious exemptions.
Sarasota ranked last this year, with a 90 percent vaccination rate for kindergarten.
Of the 58 Sarasota County Schools and 3,192 kindergarten students in 2018, 2,874 received their certification of immunization, 71 received a temporary medical exemption, 13 permanent medical exemptions, 230 religious exemptions, and four 30-day exemptions.
Of the 49 schools in Sarasota County and 3,600 seventh-grade students, 3,406 provided their certification of immunization, 18 received a temporary medical exemption, 10 permanent medical exemptions, 164 religious exemptions, and one 30-day exemption.
“Yes, there is an increased risk that the so-called ‘herd immunity’ is being eroded when we have an increasing number of parents who choose not to vaccinate their children,” said Donna Keith, immunization program manager from the Department of Health in Sarasota County.
According to pbs.org, “herd immunity” is a means of protecting a whole community from disease by immunizing a critical mass of its population.
“The Center for Disease Control and Prevention considers a vaccination rate of between 90 and 95 percent for all recommended immunizations adequate to confer that level of protection that is likely to keep at bay the contagious diseases against which vaccines protect,” Keith added.
She said herd immunity is important, because there are few children with compromised immune systems, who can’t be vaccinated, and some whose immune system do not respond well to vaccination due to illness or suppressive affects of certain medications, forcing them to rely on “herd immunity.”
“It would be helpful if people would rely on science-based information to make their decisions, but most times, the decision to not vaccinate is an emotional rather than a rational decision, and providing reasoned information is not generally that helpful,” Keith said.
Charlotte County ranked 50th in 2016-2017, and 40th in 2015-2016. This year was the lowest percentage of vaccinations reported.
In 2010-2011, Charlotte County ranked 8th for immunization status for kindergarten with 98.2 percent.
Sarasota had the highest reported percentage of immunizations reported in 2008-2009 with 94.7 percent, earning a rank of 19.
According to the Department of Health in Sarasota County, there were 651 exemptions in 2017, and 479 in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.