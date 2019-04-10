VENICE — A Venice man was arrested over the weekend after beating a Chihuahua to death.
Aaron Merwine, 26, beat the dog to death using a floor scraper.
Merwine told authorities that “(there was) a strong magnetic force between him and the dog and the dog had to go.”
Merwine also threatened to kill a neighbor with the scraper, reports show.
The dog was being cared for by neighbors when Merwine killed it on April 6. When deputies arrived to the home along the 300 block of Bucknell Road Merwine was in the middle of the street.
A neighbor had secured the scraper from Merwine. The scraper had blood and fur when the deputies took it from the neighbor.
Reports show that when the deputy approached Merwine he seemed to be under the influence of something.
According to his arrest report, it is unknown if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident.
Merwine lifted his arms, and either tried to grab onto or shove the deputy. One of the witnesses saw Merwine strike the dog five times with the scraper.
“Every couple of weeks I’d get a text asking if they could see the pups, so we’d take them over for the weekend,” owner TJ Connors told WWSB ABC-7 in Sarasota. “They were regular parts of the dog’s life, so that’s why I can’t even believe I’m having this conversation with you right now.”
Animal services took custody of the dead dog and a necropsy will be performed to determine the dog’s exact cause of death, according to reports.
The suspects’ family spoke to the ABC station as well.
“To find out that it was my son who did this. He snapped. It’s just unreal. I don’t know how that just happens. That was his dog,” said James Mucha, Aaron Merwine’s father. “I’m really sorry for what my son’s done. I’m torn to pieces because I love Lucky, and for it to end right outside my doors has been even harder because I have to walk outside and see it every day, so I said we’ll plant flowers and plant a little tree here and call it our Lucky tree because Lucky’s little soul was here,” he said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Merwine remained in custody at the Sarasota County Jail on a $120,000 bond for five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Merwine’s arrest record shows he was taken in under the Baker Act, following the incident.
