VENICE — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Venice man Friday for possession of child pornography.
William Willis, 71, of the 100 block of Princeton Road, in South Venice, allegedly told authorities he does work as an administrator for what he deemed “naughty” chat room but initially said he didn’t view child pornography.
According to the arrest report, detectives received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which monitors websites that contain known child porn, about a particular IP address that was used to load child pornography using Facebook.
A search warrant was executed at Willis’s residence near Jacaranda Boulevard and Cypress Road.
According to the arrest report, Willis eventually told authorities he visits at least three adult Asian chat rooms that share pictures of nudity. He also said he is an administrator of a “naughty” chat group. At times, pictures of child pornography are exchanged, he explained. When that occurred, he ignored the images, he said.
However, according to the report, Willis then “admitted there may be a possibility he sent (a woman on Facebook) the video of child pornography listed in the cybertip.”
During their forensic search of Willis’s electronic devices, detectives recovered 13 images and videos of child pornography, with file names that included “preteen lolitas,” “10_yo,” illegal porn-Young,” and “kiddyporn.”
Willis was charged with 13 felony counts of possession of child pornography. He was released Saturday on $65,000 bond.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.