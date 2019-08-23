By GREG GILES
Staff Writer
VENICE — The Venice Municipal Fishing Pier has reopened, a little later than expected when work began but a little earlier than City Engineer Kathleen Weeden foresaw just a few days ago.
The city issued a news statement announcing the reopening Friday afternoon via an email headed: “City of Venice Fishing Pier now open!”
One of the city’s premiere tourist attractions, the pier had been closed since mid-May because of damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017.
It was closed for a few weeks after the storm, then reopened after tests showed it had been stabilized by some corrective measures.
The Council OK’d a contract for repairs and reconstruction last year but delayed the work until after season and to let the contractor accumulate the special wood to be used in the project.
The contract was for about $740,000 but Weeden said the work would come in under budget, largely due to not having to completely reconstruct the bait shop midway out on the pier.
“We already did the punchlist walk through,” she said before the reopening was announced. “Now, we’re just finalizing the electrical for lighting, getting benches and trash receptacles placed back onto the pier.
“They really did a quality project. We’re super excited about getting it back open for public use.”
The decking is made of Brazilian ipe (walnut) wood.
“It’s what Naples used on their pier, and what Disney uses for all their applications,” Weeden said. “We verified it was responsibly resourced. The Brazilian government is very specific about what they do and do not allow out of the country.”
Gone is the netting underneath to deter pigeons. Instead, wood blocking was added, taking away places for pigeons to roost. Pigeon slides were also installed where blocking was impractical, creating a 45-degree angle to deter pigeons.
Gone is the pole lighting. It’s been replaced with amber LED lights beneath the railing that will light up the decking only.
“It’s more bird- and turtle-friendly,” Weeden said. “Plus it’s more economical because they use so very little power.”
There are new fish-cleaning stations, and shark fisherman are being cautioned about new rules that require permits and online classes to be completed.
Finally, new security cameras on the pier are planned but aren’t expected to be installed until downtown camera installations are complete.
