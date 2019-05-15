At the last monthly membership meeting of Cpl. Roman G. Lazor Post 40 of the Ukrainian American Veterans — UAV — held May 3 at St. Andrew’s Ukrainian Religious Center in North Port — the Oseredok — much time was devoted to discussing and approving program of celebration of 20th anniversary of the post.
The meeting was chaired by Post Commander Ihor W. Hron, of Osprey.
The celebration of the 20th anniversary will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club in North Port.
It will consist of a sumptuous luncheon, speakers, entertainment, and some surprises. The tickets, to be obtained from the post members, are $35 per person.
Inasmuch as this is a very popular annual affair it is recommended an early purchase of tickets. There will be no ticket sale at the door
Speakers will be Ihor Rudko, the UAV national commander, and a representative of the Ukrainian Armed Forces liaison team at the U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.
A commemorative booklet will be published to highlight the post achievement during the 20 years and to leave a record of the anniversary festivities.
Area veterans and other organizations, as well as businesses will be invited to place advertisements in the anniversary booklet.
The post membership voted unanimously to donate, as in the precious years, $100 for the local Marine Corps Detachment golf fundraiser.
The post will participate, as it did every year, in the Memorial Day observance at the Veterans Park on Memorial Day.
The next membership meeting, with luncheon after the meeting, will take place at 1 p.m., Friday, June 7, at the Oseredok.
• • •
The Ukrainian American faithful of Naples had no place of worship in their city and had to travel to North Port or Miami, trips of at least 90 miles one way.
Most Rev. Bohdan J. Danylo, bishop of St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy (Diocese) in Parma, Ohio has established a new St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Mission Parish in Naples. The Rev. Andrij Romankiw, of Miami, has been appointed administrator.
Bishop Frank J, Dewane of the Venice Roman Catholic Diocese and Sister Patricia Roche of St. John Neumann High School, 3000 53rd Street SW in Naples, have allowed the use of the school chapel as the site for St. Nicholas Mission Parish.
The first Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom will be celebrated at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 1. All are invited to attend. Coffee and dessert will be served after the services.
• • •
The day of Sunday, May 5 was a special day for our family: My youngest grandson Severino Bohdan celebrated his first solemn confession and communion at the beautiful St. George’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manhattan, with a reception later in the day in Staten Island.
I was able to travel, thanks to the help of my daughter Maria Luba, who arranged for wheelchairs services for me at both airports. It was a real pleasure to see many relatives, including our son Lt..Col. Ihor Kobryn, who flew in from Europe for his son’s big day, and some friends.
Atanas Kobryn covers the Ukrainian community for the North Port Sun. He can be emailed at atanask@aol.com.
